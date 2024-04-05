Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.