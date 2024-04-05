MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $533.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.18 and its 200-day moving average is $538.39. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

