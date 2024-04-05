M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.