Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.40

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as low as $32.00. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

