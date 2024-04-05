Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

