National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.28

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and traded as high as $84.23. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $84.02, with a volume of 2,114 shares.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.64%.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
