New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.90. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 8,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.33.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

