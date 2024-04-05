Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.61. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 453,535 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,397,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

