Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.94

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.94 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.39). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.39), with a volume of 12,767 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.08) price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company has a market capitalization of £170.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

