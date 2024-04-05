Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 196.04 ($2.46). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.49), with a volume of 42,873 shares changing hands.

Northbridge Industrial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market cap of £55.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.45.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

