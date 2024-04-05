NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 78,357 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.