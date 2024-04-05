Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.29

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and traded as high as $56.93. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 10,042 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

