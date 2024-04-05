NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $859.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

