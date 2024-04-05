NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

NVDA opened at $859.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $801.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.