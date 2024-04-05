NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $208.26

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.26 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.51). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 37,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. The company has a market cap of £100.61 million, a P/E ratio of 782.69 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

In other news, insider Christopher James Belsham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,847.10). 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

