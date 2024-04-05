Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

