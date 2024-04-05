Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $18,272,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.