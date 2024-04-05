Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 2,814 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,339,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 211.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Concentrix Trading Up 3.4 %

CNXC stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 24.95%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

