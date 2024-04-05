Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

