Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,966 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
