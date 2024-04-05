Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,966 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.