Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

