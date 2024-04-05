Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 14,859 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $106,228,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 752.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,879,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,993 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor
Avantor Trading Down 0.8 %
Avantor stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.