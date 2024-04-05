Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,442 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $22,160,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $5,708,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

