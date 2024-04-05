Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 37,069 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NU stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
