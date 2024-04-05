Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

LNT opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.