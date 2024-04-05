Oak Thistle LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $211.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

