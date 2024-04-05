Oak Thistle LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $311.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.38. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.44.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

