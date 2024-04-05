Oak Thistle LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

