Oak Thistle LLC Invests $314,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

