Oak Thistle LLC Invests $385,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

