Oak Thistle LLC Invests $389,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.