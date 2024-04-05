Oak Thistle LLC Invests $389,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

