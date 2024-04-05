Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

