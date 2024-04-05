Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,578.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,547.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,451.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $945.32 and a 52 week high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

