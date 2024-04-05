Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARE opened at $122.51 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 226.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

