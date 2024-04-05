Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

