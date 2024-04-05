Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

