Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 119,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 288,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 577,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.1 %

KDP opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.