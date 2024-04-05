Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 10,342 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE VST opened at $70.53 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

