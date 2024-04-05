Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 10,342 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VST opened at $70.53 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

