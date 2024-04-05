Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 4,314 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,801. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

