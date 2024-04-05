Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $52.26 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

