Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $261,364.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,526 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.