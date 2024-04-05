Oak Thistle LLC Sells 10,647 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $43.03 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

