Oak Thistle LLC Sells 14,596 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

