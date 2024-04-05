Oak Thistle LLC Sells 21,674 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $61,512,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.