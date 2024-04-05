Oak Thistle LLC Sells 28,787 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.