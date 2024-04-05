Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
SSR Mining Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SSRM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.