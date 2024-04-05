Oak Thistle LLC Sells 30,739 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $23.78 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

