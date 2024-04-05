Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $188.01 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

