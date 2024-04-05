Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

NYSE BALL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

